Some of the first reviews of the new Apple Studio Display went live, and while most of them are positive about the display quality and comprehensive set of features, many complained that the camera quality is just not adequate. Many reviews claim that the web camera quality was too low, and it didn’t live up to the standards. Since then, Apple has confirmed the issue and said that it would roll out a software fix to improve the quality of the camera.

