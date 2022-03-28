ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Jenner Explains Why Kylie Changed Her Son's Name (Exclusive)

By Tionah Lee‍
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlyn Jenner has lots to celebrate! The 72-year-old reality star now has 20 grandchildren thanks to the birth of her son, Bert’s, daughter, Goldie Brooklyn Jenner, on March 19, and the birth of Kylie Jenner's son on Feb. 2. "I have 10 kids now, we are up to...

