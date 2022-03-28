Officials identified 42-year-old Juan Flores who died after a crash on I-35 (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 42-year-old Juan Flores as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-35 that also killed another man and caused injuries to four others.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The preliminary reports showed that an SAPD officer on patrol saw an SUV driving erratically and followed the vehicle, attempting to make a traffic stop. The driver of the SUV fled away and tried to enter the highway but his car crashed into a metal barrier [...]

