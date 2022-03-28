ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden unveils $5.8 trillion budget proposal with tax hikes, spending boosts

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaCrl_0erzfOCw00

President Biden on Monday unveiled ambitious proposals to reduce the nation’s deficit over the next decade with tax hikes targeting the wealthy, while outlining boosts for military and domestic programs as part of a $5.8 trillion plan to fund the government for fiscal 2023.

The White House says that the fiscal 2023 budget, which includes a tax hike on billionaires and other reforms, would reduce the deficit by over $1 trillion over the next 10 years.

“Budgets are statements of values, and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America,” Biden said in a statement on the budget’s release.

Notably, the sweeping request avoids specific funding requests for Biden’s signature domestic policy proposal, Build Back Better, and instead includes a deficit neutral reserve fund as a placeholder for a future agreement between the administration and Congress.

“Because those discussions with Congress are ongoing, the budget does not include specific line items for investments associated with that future legislation,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters on a call Monday morning previewing the president’s request.

The budget also does not include measures to offset the costs of any future Build Back Better legislation.

Young said the budget incorporates the reserve fund and lays out Biden’s three principles for an agreement — that it slash costs for families, expand the economy’s productive capacity and reduce the deficit.

Negotiations over Biden’s domestic proposal collapsed last December when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he could not support the House-passed measure. The White House has been quiet about the status of negotiations with Congress since and it’s unclear whether renewed efforts to get a scaled-back package passed will be successful.

Asked about the status of talks, Young on Monday declined to get ahead of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

“The deficit neutral reserve fund is meant to leave the space, the revenue specifically, to allow congressional negotiators the room to do what President Biden has asked,” she said.

Presidential budgets are typically not passed by Congress, but they serve as a signal of the administration’s priorities for the coming fiscal year.

Biden’s budget puts a strong emphasis on bolstering international and domestic security, calling for $773 billion in defense spending, a slight increase over the fiscal 2022 level, according to a White House fact sheet. It includes almost $1 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine as the country battles the ongoing Russian invasion as well as $6.9 billion for the European Defense Initiative, NATO and countering Russian aggression.

The budget also includes robust funding for domestic law enforcement programs, including $30 billion for state and local law enforcement, crime prevention, and community violence intervention programs and $1.7 billion for a Justice Department firearm trafficking strike force. Biden has showcased his support for law enforcement as he seeks to counter Republican efforts to paint Democrats as soft on crime.

Additionally, the proposal funds other administration priorities, like bolstering public health infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting climate change. It would give $81.7 billion to the Department of Health and Human Services over five years to prepare for future pandemics and provide $9.9 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to public health infrastructure and strengthen the workforce.

Biden proposes $3.3 billion to support clean energy projects and $18 billion for climate resilience programs.

The focus on deficit reduction seemed to be an effort to appease moderates and address domestic economic concerns exacerbated by high inflation.

Biden is proposing a minimum 20 percent tax on American households worth more than $100 million that would target their “full income,” including standard taxable income as well as unrealized income like gains from stocks, as part of the plan to reduce the deficit overtime.

The budget also includes a corporate tax rate hike from 21 percent to 28 percent, which could prove a tough sell in the Senate given previous resistance from key moderates like Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The push comes as top Democrats have continued to press for tax reform targeting wealthy Americans and corporations, as government data has underscored growing income inequality in the nation in recent years, including during the pandemic.

But Democrats will have their work cut out for them in notching the necessary backing from Republicans who have voiced opposition to similar proposals, potentially forecasting problems ahead in the 50-50 split Senate, where the party would need all the support of its seats and 10 GOP lawmakers to pass such a measure.

The new request released early Monday marks Biden’s second since assuming office in 2021, and comes weeks after Congress passed a $1.5 trillion spending omnibus package to fund the government for fiscal 2022.

The measure’s passage earlier this month capped of months bruising, partisan fights over parity between increases in defense and nondefense spending levels, coronavirus relief funding and a number of thorny legacy riders in areas like abortion and marijuana.

This story was updated at 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 3300

Jason Holt
16h ago

here's an idea how about you stop giving billions of dollars to other countries and how about you take care of the people in your own country like all of our homeless veterans

Reply(265)
2130
Omeros
17h ago

So he want to spend money that he has not collected yet by saying the rich will pay for it by raising taxes 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(316)
726
Sonya5
16h ago

Will someone please take the blank checks from him? We are worse off now than we've ever been thanks to him. Enough is enough

Reply(94)
1079
Related
Motley Fool

Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Corporate Tax#Income Inequality#Billionaires#The White House
Keene Sentinel

Senate clears $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill

WASHINGTON — A massive spending bill for the fiscal year that began over five months ago is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk after the Senate cleared it for his signature late Thursday, putting an end to a frenzied stretch of negotiations in both chambers this week. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year. Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

519K+
Followers
63K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy