ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to Propose New Minimum Tax Targeting Billionaires, Unrealized Gains

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wb0ac_0erzfJnJ00

President Joe Biden is expected to propose a new minimum tax for ultra-wealthy Americans when he announces his 2023 budget, per a document acquired by CNBC . Dubbed the "Billionaire Income Tax," it would require U.S. households worth in excess of $100 million to pay a 20% minimum tax, with more than half the revenue likely stemming from those worth more than $1 billion.

According to the document, “This minimum tax would make sure that the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters." The proposal is expected to lower the deficit by approximately $360 billion over the next 10 years.

Related: 5 Ways That Billionaire Warren Buffett Pays a Lower Tax Rate Than His Secretary

Households worth more than $100 million that already pay 20% on their entire incomes will not have to pay more with the 20% minimum rate, but those that haven't will have to make a "top-up payment" to meet the new threshold. “As a result, this new minimum tax will eliminate the ability for the unrealized income of ultra-high-net-worth households to go untaxed for decades or generations,” the document reads.

Biden's 2023 budget is expected to be announced today, and, as first reported by The Associated Press , fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office reveal the plan is expected to reduce projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

But Congress must still decide if it wants to see the proposal through. When Senate Democrats proposed a billionaire's tax last year — one that would have taxed the unrealized capital gains of the wealthiest households — it didn't come to pass .

Related: How to Prepare for Biden's Tax Proposals

Per the Congressional Budget Office , the federal deficit reached almost $2.8 trillion in 2021, about $360 billion less than in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: The Biden administration has a 'fact problem'

Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway blasted the Biden administration, saying it has a "fact problem" on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. President Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki are "playing the blaming game, name and shame nonsense of Washington. But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they've lost credibility," Conway said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Federal Budget#Budget Deficit#Americans#Cnbc#The Associated Press
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
iheart.com

Young Democrats No Longer Consuming National News Under Biden

National news consumption is declining under Biden, especially among young Democrats. Nearly one-quarter of Democrats 18-35 said they paid close attention to national news last year, down from 70-percent in 2020. "If you're a Democrat or a liberal, you're upset because the news is all bad now. Bad for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden low: 60% disapprove, 50% ‘strongly’

It’s hard to imagine it getting any worse for President Joe Biden. For 209 straight days, his approval rating has been underwater, and on Friday, he hit his low point. In the latest Rasmussen Reports “Presidential Tracking Poll,” 60% said they disapproved of the president, while 38% said they approved.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Donald Trump Jr. claims double standard affects him, Hunter Biden

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. attacked Hunter Biden as having gotten away with scandals that he wouldn’t have if he had been a Republican. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump alluded to those scandals without directly invoking the name of President Biden’s son but made an obvious comparison between the two most recent presidential sons.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don’t cut budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress should provide the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden wants for continuing the battle against COVID-19 without cutting other programs to pay for it, senior administration officials said Monday. And if Republicans continue to insist that additional federal efforts to combat the pandemic must be paid for by culling spending elsewhere, the GOP should […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy