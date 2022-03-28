ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Famous Okies: Reba McEntire

By KJRH Digital
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471sOa_0erzfIua00

Reba McEntire's career spans decades as one of the most successful country music stars and she happens to be from Oklahoma!

Born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla., Reba was the third of four children raised on her family's ranch. Growing up, the family would travel to watch Clark, her father, compete at rodeos. Reba's mother taught all her children how to sing and harmonize during their long car trips.

When she was a teen, Reba and her siblings formed their own group and were known as The Singing McEntires. They performed at rodeos, dance halls, and clubs.

After she graduated from high school, Reba attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she earned her bachelor's in elementary education with a minor in music.

Reba would sing the National Anthem at the National Rodeo Finals in 1974. Her performance impressed many, including Red Steagall, who later invited her to record demos in Nashville. Steagall would shop her demo tapes around before securing her a deal with Polygram Mercury Records.

It was a slow start to Reba's career — her first recordings were not that successful. Despite the early struggles, she was invited to debut on the Grand Ole Opry in 1977. Over time, Reba's momentum and drive caused her success to grow over time.

She would later move to MCA Records in 1983. She would release multiple albums and songs that would reach No. 1 which would land her first CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award in 1984. By the late 80s, Reba was a household name and a country music superstar.

Country music isn't the only interest in her life. Reba started Starstruck Entertainment that not only managed her career but would go on to work with other big-name artists like fellow Oklahoma native Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. She would also create lifestyle brands in clothing, shoes, and more sold in local retail stores.

As much as Reba is known for her music, she is also known for her acting skills. She's starred in roles across various genres, including "Tremors," "The Little Rascals," and many more. She would star on Broadway as Annie Oakley in "Annie Get Your Gun" which was an overall critical success.

Her most well-known acting job came after Reba moved to Los Angeles to begin her successful television sitcom “Reba." The show remained in production for six seasons and is beloved by many. During her years in acting, Reba still released music and collaborations with other artists.

Today, Reba is considered to be one of the most successful female recording artists ever. She's sold over 56 million albums globally and won countless awards, including 2 Grammys. Reba is also one of only four entertainers in history to receive the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Reba McEntire on why 2022 Oscars performance is emotional for her

Reba McEntire steps into the spotlight March 27 at the 2022 Academy Awards, joining the likes of Beyoncé and Billie Eilish to perform a best original song contender. It's not her first time performing at the Oscars. In 1991 she performed "I'm Checkin' Out" from "Postcards From the Edge" at perhaps the most difficult time of her life: She'd lost eight members of her touring family in a plane crash just days prior.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY

We’re less than a week away from the ACM Awards. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, Ashton Kutcher looking like a clown in 2012, and of course, the legendary Alan Jackson 1994 protest performance without drumsticks. And for this one we’re taking it back to May 21, 2003. But first we need to set the scene… although you probably already know the story. […] The post ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Annie Oakley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Red Steagall
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up”

For a country music singer, even one as incredible as Chris Stapleton is, singing with George Strait is about as good as it gets. And for a country music fans, Chris Stapleton singing with George Strait is also about as good as it gets. Back in 2017, Chris and George and a ton of other superstars got together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims at a benefit concert called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.  The special […] The post Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2012: Ashton Kutcher Gets Called Out By Miranda Lambert & Justin Moore After Butchering George Strait

With the ACM Awards only a week or so away, we’ve been taking the opportunity to look back at some great (and not so great), ACM moments from the past. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, and of course, who could forget Alan Jackson’s 1994 protest performance without drumsticks? Legendary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rodeo#Elementary Education#Television#Polygram Mercury Records#Mca Records#Cma
The Boot

Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
The Boot

Jamey Johnson Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Bill Anderson

Jamey Johnson will be the next inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. An esteemed vocalist and songwriting mainstay, Johnson got his invite on Saturday night (March 19) during a writers round at the Opry that also featured the legendary likes of Buddy Cannon and Whisperin' Bill Anderson. Anderson, who is...
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy