ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Duke’s Paolo Banchero new MOP favorite

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD2GG_0erzf1zU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hbx1t_0erzf1zU00

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is the new favorite to win Most Outstanding Players honors of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ freshman opened the tournament as a +3000 longshot at BetMGM but is now +300 with Duke into the Final Four. He is the book’s second biggest liability in the MOP market, leading with 10.6 percent of the total bets and is second among all players with 7.9 percent of the handle.

Banchero is behind only Jaden Ivey (7.4 percent of the handle), whose Purdue Boilermakers were knocked out by Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16. Banchero is averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds through the Blue Devils’ first four NCAA Tournament games.

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji has the second-shortest remaining odds at +450. He opened the tournament at +1700 and has been among the betting favorites throughout the Jayhawks’ run to a Final Four date against Villanova.

The Wildcats’ Collin Gillespie is now third at BetMGM at +800 after opening at +3000. Gillespie is also third with 6.2 percent of the total bets.

Kansas point guard Remy Martin is third with 7.9 percent of the handle, making him BetMGM’s biggest liability.

Brady Manek is North Carolina’s leading contender for MOP but has drawn only 2.8 percent of the bets and 3.2 percent of the handle. He is now +1600 after not being offered in the opening MOP market.

Other favorites who have been eliminated including Gonzaga’s Drew Timme (opened at +500) and Chet Holmgren (+900), Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin (+900), Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (+1100) and Auburn’s Jabari Smith (+1800).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Predicts Winner Of UNC vs. Saint Peter’s

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday’s highly anticipated Elite 8 matchup between UNC and Jersey’s own Saint Peter’s Peacocks. It’s great to hear Dickie V’s voice again after several weeks of vocal rest following his an operation during his bout with cancer. Ahead of tip-off, Vitale revealed his pick for who will move on to the Final Four. And he might disappoint a few folks from his home state.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Shaheen Holloway
Person
Saint Peter
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#The Ncaa Tournament#The Blue Devils#Jayhawks#Wildcats#Kansas Point Guard#Gonzaga
The Spun

“New Leader” Emerges For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier this week, a new frontrunner to land five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning emerged. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the Texas Longhorns are now the favorites to land the prized recruit. Per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Longhorns have a 39.6-percent chance of landing him. Nick Saban...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of Jerry Rice, Explains Transfer Decision

Earlier this year, Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced the decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Though he was initially considering a return to play for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022, one phone call from new USC head coach Lincoln Riley was enough to help him make his final decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke vs. UNC Final Four

With UNC putting the finishing touches on Saint Peter’s moments ago, it became official. Duke and North Carolina will meet in the Final Four. For as many classic matchups as these two rivals have had over the years, they have never met in the NCAA Tournament. That will change Saturday night in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Shaheen Holloway Has 3-Word Message Before Elite Eight

Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway has become a national basketball sensation after leading the Peacocks to a historic Elite Eight appearance. And he’s clearly ready for the challenge. Ahead of today’s big game against North Carolina, Holloway had a message for his program – and the rest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy