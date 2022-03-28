Mani Millss shares her take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Even Serena Williams was stunned by what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at The Oscars on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Smith appeared to hit Rock on stage and yell at him for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock reportedly made a joke about Jada...
Will Smith and the Oscars 2022 are going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. As a lot of people may have seen by now, Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It certainly shocked...
Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.”
“I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
The show—and after-parties—must go on. Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Make no mistake: 50 Cent is firmly on team Will Smith. After the ‘King Richard’ star smacked Chris Rock during the Oscars, Fiddy had a field day making fun of the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ comedian. Like the rest of the world watching the 94th Academy Awards,...
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head.
In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.”
“Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Oscars organizers at one point considered having Will Smith removed from his seat during the 2022 ceremony after he walked onstage and struck presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. An industry source tells PEOPLE, "Behind the scenes there were a lot of people, and...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
Will Smith might want to consider himself lucky that Shannon Sharpe wasn’t in Chris Rock’s shoes on Sunday night. The Hall of Fame tight end and “Undisputed” co-host said he would’ve handled his business right there. “I would’ve whooped Will Smith’s ass right and every...
Just because the Academy Awards ceremony is over doesn’t mean the glamour ends yet. On Sunday, Hollywood’s brightest stars set their sights on the hottest party in town: Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. And, of course, Kim Kardashian brought the drama to the red carpet. Spotted at the...
The hosts for the 94th annual Academy Awards need no introduction — but DJ Khaled still wanted to welcome them to the stage properly. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall all took the stage together at the start of Sunday's ceremony, airing live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Khaled, 46, crashed the hosts' intro to show the trio some love.
