An Iowa City woman was arrested this week after it was allegedly discovered she took a rebate card from her former boss’s mail and used it for herself. Police say 42-year-old Andrea Casella of East Court Street used a Menard’s rebate card issued to the victim to purchase nearly $500 in personal items for herself the evening of December 23rd. The rebate card was issued to the victim in the amount of $773.42.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO