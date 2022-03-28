ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

No. 23 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ben Diamond

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the article'Diamond is a true policy wonk, and that is intended as high praise.'. The good news for St. Petersburg state Rep. Ben Diamond is that he is still considered one of the most powerful politicians in Tampa Bay. The bad news is that he dropped eight spots in the rankings from...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 1

 

Axios

Tampa Bay is a young Republicans' paradise

Jake Hoffman has been calling Tampa the "Young Republicans capital of the world" for years. And now he has proof. Driving the news: Tampa is the second most desired place Republican college students want to live after graduation, according to the new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index, which tracks rising U.S. work and culture trends through geographic preferences.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay’s top large workplaces in 2022

Large businesses contributed to the fast growth seen across Tampa Bay over the last year. In this category, 26 companies stood out for how they weathered the challenges of the pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation while keeping the well-being of their employees top of mind. Large businesses on this list have more than 500 employees and range from insurance and financial institutions to technology firms and health systems.
BUSINESS
Axios Tampa Bay

What $300k gets you in Tampa Bay

The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point. Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feetFeatures: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter and bar seating, in-unit washer and dyer, fully fenced-in backyard, new custom-built shed.Asking price: $250,000.Sold for: $298,500.Listing agent: Lauren Swoboda. Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda4017 1st Ave. N. — $310,000Central Oak Park, St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 1 bath; 956 square feetFeatures: Hardwood flooring, central air, glass-front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exterior shed.Asking price: $275,000.Sold for: $310,000.Listing agent: Tally and Ernie Figueredo. Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo8939 White Sage Loop — $290,005Lakewood Ranch; 3 beds, 3 baths; 1,388 square feetFeatures: Two-car garage, central heating and air. Asking price: $285,000.Sold for: $290,005.Listing agent: Karlinda Crippen.See more photos here.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Sarasota, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Hernando, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Joe Henderson
Person
Ben Diamond
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
#Florida Legislature#Campaign Finance#Tampa Bay#House#Democratic#Republican
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Tampa Bay

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE

