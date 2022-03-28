No. 23 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ben Diamond

The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point. Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feetFeatures: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter and bar seating, in-unit washer and dyer, fully fenced-in backyard, new custom-built shed.Asking price: $250,000.Sold for: $298,500.Listing agent: Lauren Swoboda. Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda4017 1st Ave. N. — $310,000Central Oak Park, St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 1 bath; 956 square feetFeatures: Hardwood flooring, central air, glass-front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exterior shed.Asking price: $275,000.Sold for: $310,000.Listing agent: Tally and Ernie Figueredo. Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo8939 White Sage Loop — $290,005Lakewood Ranch; 3 beds, 3 baths; 1,388 square feetFeatures: Two-car garage, central heating and air. Asking price: $285,000.Sold for: $290,005.Listing agent: Karlinda Crippen.See more photos here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO