ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV medical school receives grant to study deaths, injuries on Nevada roads

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV has received a $437,000 grant to continue studying road fatalities in Nevada. A spokesperson says the grant...

news3lv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

UNLV medical students reach milestone on ‘match day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the nation, medical students are celebrating match day. This is when future doctors, learn where they are ‘matched’ for residency. It’s a major milestone for medical students and for the last several months students at UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine have been interviewing at top residency programs across the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Amest Tribune

Nevada library receives $10,000 grant, plans Midwest Author series

The Nevada Public Library is hosting a Midwest Author Series from April through October, thanks to a $10,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant. “It was a competitive grant, so to find out we got it was very exciting,” Nevada Library Director Erin Coughlin said. “This grant is a great opportunity for Nevada, and we’re using it to get people back in the library after the pandemic. We want people to be able to enjoy all the resources we have to offer.”
NEVADA, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

The 15 best, worst states for physicians in 2022

The top three states for physicians to practice medicine this year are in the Midwest and the worst are on the East Coast, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2022 come from Wallethub, which looked at two key dimensions: opportunity and competition (70 points) and medical environment (30 points).
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Nevada governor hits out after he’s driven from restaurant by ‘racist’ attack caught on video

Two men have been accused of accosting Nevada governor Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Sisolak with racist and anti-government taunts.The duo were videoed at a Las Vegas restaurant at the weekend when a person filming walked towards the Democrat and issued a long tirade.A video of the encounter shows Mr Sisolak and his wife eventually leaving the restaurant following the abuse, which featured both racism and threats of violence. Nevada state police are now investigating. According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Justin Andersch was the man who filmed himself issuing abuse. His tirade featured anti-government comments and taunts aimed at...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Kerkorian
beckershospitalreview.com

Idaho passes abortion ban modeled on Texas' law

Idaho on March 14 passed legislation that would ban abortions after about six weeks and allow families to sue clinicians who perform the procedures. The bill is modeled after Texas' law, which took effect last September, according to The New York Times. Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the bill...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Medical School#Traffic Accident#Office Of Traffic Safety#Kerkorian School
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center to open this spring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Health System broke ground two years ago and this spring the doors of Sierra Medical Center will swing open. Mayor Hillary Schieve said the pandemic revealed just how much Reno needs another hospital. “We didn’t have the capacity we needed and now with...
RENO, NV
The Independent

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Oregon will no longer require people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication, after a lawsuit challenged the requirement as unconstitutional.In a settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.Advocates said they would use the settlement to press the eight other states and Washington, D.C., with medically assisted suicide laws to drop their residency requirements as well.“This requirement was both...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Oklahoma, deaths attributable to the […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy