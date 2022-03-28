ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

C8 Corvette Leads San Diego Police On Chase

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxaLI_0erzdZbH00

But he couldn’t outrun the spike strip…

If you have a fast car, there is the temptation to see if you can outrun the police. However, as a C8 Corvette driver in San Diego learned, they have means of dealing with high-speed pursuits. The whole thing went down on the night of March 12, the man hitting at least 100 mph at points, ultimately shutting down traffic on westbound Route 94.

Listen to the Motorious Podcast here or watch it on YouTube.

Everything started when police officers saw the driver of the C8 Corvette behaving like hew as DUI. Of course, when you’re behind the wheel of a red sports car, people really notice you, so it’s best to not do anything which would raise suspicions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAKCn_0erzdZbH00

Making things worse, when the cops tried to pull the C8 over, the driver instead decided to make a run for it. He blasted east on Interstate 8 and past Interstate 15, finally exiting in the College Area, taking the pursuit to surface streets. As the suspect wound through the city, an officer successfully spike the Chevy’s tires.

Instead of giving up, the driver got on Route 94 going west. However, the blown tires worked against his escape and eventually he crashed into a freeway embankment. Easily a dozen police cars blocked off all westbound traffic on the highway as officers ordered the suspect to get out of the Corvette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4cv7_0erzdZbH00

At first the guy wouldn’t comply. Then after about 10 minutes he climbed out through the window instead of opening the door. It wasn’t evident why he did that since the side of the car appeared to be undamaged. Then they guy seemed to throw something at the C8 before removing some things from his pockets, then finally complying with police orders to kneel down on the ground.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the chase, which easily could have gone the other way. It’s also fortunate police didn’t just give up the pursuit since the guy appeared to at least be erratic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBKO

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched. Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex. His parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Dui#Chevy Corvette#The Motorious Podcast
CBS 8

Gas thieves targeting San Diego drivers

SAN DIEGO — Richard Hughes and his wife Patsy were walking along their usual route on 54th Street in Talmadge on Saturday morning when they noticed gasoline leaking out of a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. “We were walking down here and we smelled the gas, so I looked around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery ordered to stand trial

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were arrested a year ago for the alleged slaying of 61-year-old Chris The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery ordered to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy