C8 Corvette Leads San Diego Police On Chase

But he couldn’t outrun the spike strip…

If you have a fast car, there is the temptation to see if you can outrun the police. However, as a C8 Corvette driver in San Diego learned, they have means of dealing with high-speed pursuits. The whole thing went down on the night of March 12, the man hitting at least 100 mph at points, ultimately shutting down traffic on westbound Route 94.

Everything started when police officers saw the driver of the C8 Corvette behaving like hew as DUI. Of course, when you’re behind the wheel of a red sports car, people really notice you, so it’s best to not do anything which would raise suspicions.

Making things worse, when the cops tried to pull the C8 over, the driver instead decided to make a run for it. He blasted east on Interstate 8 and past Interstate 15, finally exiting in the College Area, taking the pursuit to surface streets. As the suspect wound through the city, an officer successfully spike the Chevy’s tires.

Instead of giving up, the driver got on Route 94 going west. However, the blown tires worked against his escape and eventually he crashed into a freeway embankment. Easily a dozen police cars blocked off all westbound traffic on the highway as officers ordered the suspect to get out of the Corvette.

At first the guy wouldn’t comply. Then after about 10 minutes he climbed out through the window instead of opening the door. It wasn’t evident why he did that since the side of the car appeared to be undamaged. Then they guy seemed to throw something at the C8 before removing some things from his pockets, then finally complying with police orders to kneel down on the ground.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the chase, which easily could have gone the other way. It’s also fortunate police didn’t just give up the pursuit since the guy appeared to at least be erratic.