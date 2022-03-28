Castle & Key’s first small-batch bourbon sells out in minutes

Watching the night sky can be enjoyable for many and we are lucky enough in Michigan to have plenty of dark places to stargaze, but light pollution can damage that darkness. According to the DNR , we are lucky enough to have more than 15,000 square miles of dark sky park areas across the UP. There are even a few local spots in West Michigan allowing for excellent night sky viewing, but light pollution can take away from our ability to see parts of our universe. We have to focus on light design, not just the brightness of the outdoor lights we install around our homes and cities.

