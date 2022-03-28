ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAR Fire 68% contained, Eldorado Canyon State Park closed

By Dara Bitler, Lanie Lee Cook
 17 hours ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 5 p.m. The NCAR Fire reached 68% containment by Monday afternoon, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The fire was holding at 190 acres.

Fire officials will hold the next briefing on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

NCAR Fire triggers anxiety for Marshall Fire survivors

9 a.m. Boulder Fire says the NCAR Fire is 35% contained and 190 acres in size as of Monday morning.

Marya Washburn, Boulder Fire spokesperson, and Brian Oliver, incident commander trainee provided an update on the fire during a news conference.

Eldorado Canyon State Park will remain closed Monday, as well as hiking trails in the area.

Unseasonably warm before cool temperatures, unsettled weather

“Please stay out of the area if at all possible,” Washburn shared.

Forward progress has been stopped on the fire and containment should continue to rapidly increase on Monday.

“The concern we really have is today’s weather. As you can hear, the wind is already picking up,” Oliver explained.

Around 150 firefighters will be working to put out hot spots throughout the day Monday.

No homes are currently being threatened.

The City of Boulder lifted all evacuation notices for the NCAR Fire as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials asked residents to stay vigilant as they return home as the fire is not expected to be fully extinguished for several more days.

