Rock stalwarts Foreigner are set to take the stage once again at the New York State Fair... but this time they're looking for local talent to be a part of the show. The "Cold As Ice" rockers were announced this morning as the latest band to join the 2022 concert lineup at Chevrolet Park. The show is set for Monday, August 23rd. All concerts are free with the price of a State Fair ticket.

