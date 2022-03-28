ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Coronation Cup: Pylediver may defend Epsom crown as trainer WIlliam Muir ponders King George and Hong Kong options

SkySports
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePyledriver could bid to defend his Coronation Cup crown, as connections mull over options following a luckless run in Saturday’s Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan. It was a case of what might have been for the five-year-old, who suffered trouble in running under Frankie Dettori, who was deputising for the...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Baffert's horse wins $12 million Dubai World Cup: Briefs

Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday in United Arab Emirates. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1 1/4-mile course at Meydan.
MLB
TechRadar

Dubai World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch racing online from anywhere

Life Is Good, Hot Rod Charlie, and Country Grammer are the horses to beat at the Dubai World Cup, a 1.25-mile dash worth $12 million. With the winner set to receive a $7.2 million share of the pot, it's one of the richest races in the world, and you can read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Dubai World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world - with free options explained too.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
BoardingArea

Hong Kong hebt Flight Ban auf

Hong Kong kämpft gerade mit einer Covid-19 Welle. Im Jänner hat man deswegen eine Reihe von Verbindungen eingestellt und untersagt. Ab 01.04. ist dieser Flight Ban beendet. Die pausierten Langstreckenverbindungen sollten dann wieder laufen. Datum für möglichen Transit ist derzeit noch 20.04.2022. Die Infos bei Cathay...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Hong Kong to close beaches on March 17

During her morning press briefing on Wednesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confirmed beach closures on Thursday, March 17, to further prevent social distancing violations as beaches were seen overcrowded with citizens over the weekend. The city logged a total of 27,765 Covid-19 infections in the city last Tuesday; 15,809...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Cup#Hong Kong#Epsom#Meydan#Saudi
boardingarea.com

Hong Kong Transit wieder gestattet

Der Transit über Hong Kong ist wieder erlaubt …. Hong Kong hat aufgrund der starken Covid-19 Welle den Transit untersagt. Ab 01.04. ist der dann wieder möglich. “The Hong Kong Airport Authority has announced that from 1 April 2022, transit and transfer services at Hong Kong International Airport will resume.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel news - live: British Airways returns to Gatwick following South Terminal reopening

British Airways is making a return to Gatwick Airport today, following a nearly two year pause on flights from the East Sussex hub.The first BA flight from the East Sussex airport departed at 6.25 AM, headed for Larnaca, Cyprus - just two days after Gatwick’s South Terminal reopened to passengers.The terminal, which contains the airline’s First and Club lounges, reopened on Sunday after nearly two years unused.Today’s flights are the first offerings from BA’s new Gatwick-specific, short-haul operation, which will eventually become a subsidiary of the brand, “EuroFlyer” - similar to its “CityFlyer” programme from London City Airport.“Initially services will operate under the British Airways Air Operators Certificate (AOC), before moving operations to a new British Airways branded subsidiary, BA Euroflyer later in the year,” says a statement from the carrier.“The new airline will operate in a similar manner to the company’s existing subsidiary BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways brand and delivering a premium British Airways product.”Read on for the latest news and developments.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

England are practising penalties ALREADY - with eight months to go until the World Cup in Qatar - as Gareth Southgate bids to rid his team of the shootout heartache they suffered in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy

Gareth Southgate has started planning his World Cup penalty masterplan as England look to avoid a repeat of the shootout heartache that ruined last summer. Three Lions boss Southgate confirmed that he and his staff have begun an inquest into the shootout loss in last year's European Championship final against Italy and have already started practising spot-kicks - even though Qatar 2022 is still eight months away.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Atlantic

What Happened to Hong Kong?

Two years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, let me tell you what life is like in my Hong Kong neighborhood. Playgrounds are wrapped in red-and-white caution tape and barricaded with plastic fencing to keep children out, and the swings have been tossed over the crossbar to ensure that no illicit amusement takes place. The government’s disastrous public messaging about a possible citywide lockdown has led to widespread panic-buying, so gossip swapped while I’m out walking my dog focuses on which shops have restocked.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily Mail

Former Manchester City prospect Cameron Humphreys weighs up a return to England with a host of Championship sides interested in the defender currently playing in Belgium

Former Manchester City defender Cameron Humphreys is weighing up a return to England. The 23-year-old centre back is out of contract with Belgian side Zulte Waregem this summer and has received a number of enquiries from Championship sides. Luton, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield lead a sizeable list of clubs...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wasps flanker Jack Willis is spurred on by dream of playing for England again following a 12-month battle to recovery from horror knee injury - as he reveals 'massive motivation' to play at Twickenham in front of his family

Jack Willis' blood-curdling scream at an empty Twickenham after he suffered a horror knee injury against Italy was then followed by more than 12 months of brutal rehabilitation. The 25-year-old flanker admits he thought his career was at an end during the dark moments of a year on the sidelines...
RUGBY
pymnts.com

Alibaba May Have Found Hong Kong Proxy to Skirt China’s NFT Crackdown

China’s tech giants went on another non-fungible token (NFT) distancing spree yesterday (March 21), with WeChat booting several platforms that violated China vague-but-serious “no speculation” rule. Meanwhile, Ant Group and Tencent tightened policies about any sales of the NFTs, a type of cryptocurrency that is unlike any...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

England ease past Bangladesh to book Women’s World Cup semi-finals berth

England captain Heather Knight praised her side’s “character and skill” after the defending champions eased their way into the World Cup semi-finals with a 100-run win against Bangladesh. The win is England’s fourth on the trot – a remarkable run of form that has allowed them to atone for their three early losses in the tournament after being on the brink of elimination a fortnight ago.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy