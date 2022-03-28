Preventing 4 common mistakes while exercising outside

This week Tina and Terri discuss how to best prepare for your doctor’s visits. In the past, the doctor typically took the lead during appointments, and patients followed along, but today, a good patient-doctor relationship looks more like a partnership. You and your doctor can – and are expected to - work as a team, along with nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare providers, to manage your medical problems and keep you healthy. This means asking questions if the doctor’s explanations or instructions are unclear, bringing up problems even if the doctor doesn’t ask, and letting the doctor know if you have concerns about a particular treatment or change in your daily life. Taking an active role in your health care puts the responsibility for good communication on both you and your doctor. All of this is true at any age. But, when you’re older, it becomes even more important to communicate effectively with your doctor. That’s partly because you may have more health conditions and treatments to discuss.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO