Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease

By University of Connecticut
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMacrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages...

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
The Beacon Newspapers

Alternatives to statins for high cholesterol

There are several alternatives to statins that may lower your blood lipids. Dreamstime/TNS. Dear Mayo Clinic: I have high cholesterol, but I can’t take statin drugs. Are there any new medications that I should consider?. A: Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats in your blood....
WTVW

When is high blood pressure dangerous?

Diet, exercise, and daily medications can help people manage their high blood pressure. And some recent studies show Americans are making progress. But high blood pressure can also be dangerous, even deadly, and lead to things like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. While high blood pressure crises are relatively...
Telegraph

Three of the best foods to lower blood pressure

High blood pressure affects an astonishing one in three adults in the UK, which puts them at greater risk of heart disease and stroke. As there aren’t usually any symptoms, and our likelihood of developing the condition increases with age, it’s estimated that more than four million people are undiagnosed, so be sure to ask for a check next time you visit your GP.
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
