Rapper Chika Reveals Suicide Attempt, Thanks Fans For Their Concern

By Preezy Brown
 17 hours ago
Chika gave her family and legion of fans a scare after the rising star revealed her plans to commit suicide via a string of social media posts this past weekend. However, the Best New Artist Grammy nominee is now safe and sound after receiving medical care, news she confirmed in a statement on Sunday (March 27).”[I’m] alive. wanna go home,” Chika wrote. “leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

On Friday (March 25), the Alabama native uploaded multiple posts on her Instagram Story alluding to her plans to take her own life, even giving clues to where her body could be found after the fact. “I’m not making it home,” she wrote in the initial story. She continued in subsequent posts, adding, “Find my body in St. Paul IGAF,” before concluding, “Madison, actually. Hope ur happy.”

The next day, Saturday (March 26), Chika continued to fuel concern over her well-being with a lengthy public message in which she detailed her failed suicide attempt, which apparently took place at the InterContinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minn. “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump,” Chika admitted. “Not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. That’s the thing about having a fuc*ed up brain. No matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. It’s draining & sad. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. the painless way. I am tired of myself too.”

“I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried bc I failed the last time I tried,” she continued. “Save your emotions for when I succeed,” deeming the possibility of death as her “eternal freedom.” She concluded, adding “No more typing. I’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. Thanks for the ride, I hated it.”

Chika’s battle with mental health has been a public one, as she threatened retirement from entertainment last year due to the toll the industry had taken on her. However, thankfully, she had a change of heart, deciding to move forward in her career while vowing to persevere through her mental and emotional hurdles. “I am alive. I am okay,” Chika wrote on Twitter at the time. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check-in. It’s been a very intense week. I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth.”

If you’re thinking about suicide , are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline , available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255 .

