ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia mayoral candidates speak out on the issues before the April 5th ballot

By Mark Slavit
krcgtv.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — Columbia Mayor Brian Treece is not seeking re-election. Two men and two women were near the end of an intense campaign Sunday to replace Treece. Columbia’s mayoral candidates include Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon. Barbara Buffaloe has lived in Columbia for...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Sullivan County mayoral candidates talk top issues in Friday forum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
The Fayetteville Observer

Candidate drops out of Fayetteville mayor’s race; will seek school board seat

I am writing to inform the public that I am no longer running for mayor. I will explain. I have brushed shoulders with excellent candidates running for mayor through this two-year pursuit, such as Freddie de la Cruz — people who have proper morals and high hopes for the future of Fayetteville. Any one of the new candidates seeking the mayor’s office would serve Fayetteville with all their heart and integrity to match. The mayor's office will end up with proper leadership no matter if I run for the position or not.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Augusta Chronicle

Nine candidates for Augusta mayor to appear on May 24 ballot

Augusta voters have nine options in the May 24 election for mayor, making a June 21 runoff likely. The nonpartisan position of Augusta mayor presides over meetings of the Augusta Commission and makes a handful of key appointments. The office lacks formal authority over commission actions such as hiring, firing and setting budgets or policy but has an annual budget of approximately $500,000.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Treece
Person
Randy Minchew
Post Register

Democratic mayor responds to being left off ballot

SANDPOINT, Idaho (CBS2) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad is speaking out after being left off the Democratic primary ballot. In a statement, Rognstad writes "Today a Republican Secretary of State worked with a Republican Attorney general to illegally prevent a Democrat candidate from running for Governor, based on a technicality that has no basis in Idaho law. When I filed my candidacy on Friday, I declared as a Democrat on the filing form, which is exactly what the state law requires. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Idaho Republicans to win almost every election, now they’re wanting to prevent elections from happening in the first place. I’m reviewing my options on how to fight this gross injustice that deprives Idaho voters of a choice on the primary ballot. ”
SANDPOINT, ID
Sierra Sun

Ballots finalized: Final deadline passes for candidates to declare

District Attorney Jesse Wilson and Sheriff Shannan Moon will be the only names on the June 7 ballot in their respective races. The final deadline to file the paperwork required to run for public office in Nevada County was Wednesday, if the incumbent wasn’t running in a particular race. It was Friday if the incumbent did run.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Local Election#Affordable Housing#On The Issues#Marine
WKTV

Utica mayor appoints new 5th Ward councilmember

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has appointed Venice Ervin as 5th Ward councilmember following the resignation of Delvin Moody earlier this week. Ervin has lived in the Cornhill neighborhood for 55 years and has been very involved in the community throughout that time. Throughout his career, Ervin...
UTICA, NY
KTAL

Three candidates vie for Mayor of Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three candidates are vying to be the Mayor of Mansfield, including current Mayor John Mayweather. He faces Thomas Jones, who is on the police jury, and Joseph Hall, who is an Alderman. Each say they want to bring back up the population of Mansfield after...
MANSFIELD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Huron Daily Tribune

How Manistee County candidates can get on the ballot

MANISTEE COUNTY — There are two elections set to take place this year in Manistee County and Manistee County clerk Jill Nowak warns that time is running out for prospective candidates to get on the ballot. Seats on the Manistee County Board of Commissioners are expiring as of November...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy