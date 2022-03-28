Paso Robles receives .6-inches of rain over past 24 hours

More rain expected today, wind advisory in effect

– Paso Robles received .6-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to 10.71-inches.

Rain is expected to continue through today, with the highest likelihood of showers occurring around noon. There is also a wind advisory currently in effect. Gusty winds are expected through 3 p.m. today.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.