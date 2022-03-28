ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles receives .6-inches of rain over past 24 hours

By News Staff
 19 hours ago
More rain expected today, wind advisory in effect

– Paso Robles received .6-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to 10.71-inches.

Rain is expected to continue through today, with the highest likelihood of showers occurring around noon. There is also a wind advisory currently in effect. Gusty winds are expected through 3 p.m. today.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Current weather radar for Paso Robles (taken Monday morning, 7:45 a.m.)

Paso Robles, CA
