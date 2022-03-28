Serious crash causes power outage in Mt. Airy

MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on W North Bend Road near Cincinnati Achievement Academy around 5:20 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that an 18-year-old man was driving north with a two...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
RICHMOND, Indiana — A Richmond woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Henley Road Monday afternoon, according to Richmond police. Emily Poundstone, 36, was identified as the driver of a car who later died from her injuries at a Dayton hospital, a department spokesperson said in a media release.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old is dead and three others, including a 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after a crash in Mt. Airy Saturday. It happened around 5:20 a.m. when officers were called to the 2000 block of West North Bend Road to investigate a fatal crash. Police...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
DAYTON — A memorial is set up at the intersection of Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton where Leasha Owens and Turell Justice were shot in the early morning hours of March 13. The two were at a stoplight at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up to...
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, a man was hit by a car near the intersection of Troy Town Drive and West Main Street in Troy around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to a local hospital reportedly […]
CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale Thursday evening. Cincinnati police responded to the 3700 block of Reading Road in Avondale just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and a crash. Police said a man who was shot while inside his...
EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A day after an infant drowned in a bathtub at a Newport apartment, it’s still unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the case. Newport Police didn’t return requests for comment and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment. But neighbors say they saw police at the apartment on Putnam Street well into the early hours of the morning and said they appeared to cart off several pieces of potential evidence.
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cheviot Police say they've identified and arrested one of the three people involved in firing shots outside of a bar. However, court documents indicate Ian Sherman was not the gunman. The incident started with a shoving match inside Gametime on Harrison Avenue and then continued outside...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Mt. Healthy police identified the suspect and the shooting victim in connection with a homicide that took place outside a bar early Sunday morning. According to court documents Chamleon Fischer shot and killed Willie Wheeler outside of a bar located in the 7500 block of Hamilton Ave. around 2:30 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused in a shooting on the east side. Police said around 10 p.m. on January 28, the suspect shot a male employee while he was close at New Bottle Cap Beverage at 3020 East Livingston Avenue.
Comments / 0