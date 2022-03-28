Serious crash causes power outage in Mt. Airy

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A day after an infant drowned in a bathtub at a Newport apartment, it’s still unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the case. Newport Police didn’t return requests for comment and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment. But neighbors say they saw police at the apartment on Putnam Street well into the early hours of the morning and said they appeared to cart off several pieces of potential evidence.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO