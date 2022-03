Kevin Pietersen says England’s setup “stinks” and is convinced the team’s ongoing struggles are down to a lack of quality players rather than Joe Root’s performance as captain.Root insists he has no intention of stepping down after a series defeat in the West Indies prompted fresh scrutiny of his leadership on the back of the 4-0 thrashing in the Ashes.The 31-year-old has been in the role for five years and has led his country 64 times – a national record.Pietersen, who captained England between 2008 and 2009, believes the major problem lies with the overall ability of the squad, singling...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO