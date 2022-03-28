ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Frankfort, IL

Multiple fires under investigation in West Frankfort

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Three fires Friday night in West Frankfort are being investigated for possible arson. The busy night for firefighters started at about 6:50 pm when the West Frankfort Fire Department received calls...

www.wjpf.com

