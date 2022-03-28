Abundant rain bodes well for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop - farmers

ABIDJAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Abundant rain in several parts of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week will improve the quality of the April-to-September mid-crop if downpours persist, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is entering its April-to-November rainy season after a particularly hot and lengthy dry season that reduced cocoa bean size and quality.

The marketing of the mid-crop officially starts on April 1, by which time a new farmgate price will have been set.

Farmers are hoping the new price will rise from the current 650 CFA francs ($1.10) per kilogram, which is lower than the 825 CFA francs ($1.39) offered during the October-to-March main crop due to quality concerns.

Some farmers said they expected mid-crop harvests to be limited in April, but to then pick up and yield high-quality produce if rain was abundant over the next two months.

“If the rainy season starts well in April, trees will be filled with big pods in August and September,” said Alexis Ano, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where 33.6 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 13.6 mm above the five-year average.

Similar comments were reported in the southern region of Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were also above the average.

In the central region of Bongouanou, farmers said quality would be acceptable from mid-May if rains continued to be abundant next month.

Rainfall was still below average in the central region of Yamoussoukro, the southern region of Agboville and the western region of Soubre.

But some farmers in Soubre said current downpours would still be sufficient.

“The mid-crop will be long because there are many small and medium pods on trees,” said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 13.2 mm fell, 2.4 mm below the average.

Average temperatures ranged from 28.3 to 32.9 degrees Celsius in Ivory Coast last week. ($1 = 592.2000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Sofia Christensen, Kirsten Donovan)