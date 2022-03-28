ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Primary Election Candidates

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCrCE_0erzacPD00

(Pottawattamie Co.) The following candidates filed papers for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Pottawattamie County.

Board of Supervisors

Scott A Belt – Republican

Jeff Jorgensen- Republican

Susan Miller- Republican

Justin Schultz- Republican

David L Smith- Republican

Shawn Smith- Republican

John Ray Springhower- Republican

Jeff Shudak- Democrat

Recorder

Cole Button – Republican

Andrew Moats – Republican

Jenni Sandau – Republican

Attorney

Matthew D Wilber – Republican

Treasurer

Lea A Voss – Republican

Note: The Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office says this list is not official since the Withdrawal Deadline is March 30 and the Objection Deadline is April 1.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

