Pottawattamie County Primary Election Candidates
(Pottawattamie Co.) The following candidates filed papers for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Pottawattamie County.
Board of Supervisors
Scott A Belt – Republican
Jeff Jorgensen- Republican
Susan Miller- Republican
Justin Schultz- Republican
David L Smith- Republican
Shawn Smith- Republican
John Ray Springhower- Republican
Jeff Shudak- Democrat
Recorder
Cole Button – Republican
Andrew Moats – Republican
Jenni Sandau – Republican
Attorney
Matthew D Wilber – Republican
Treasurer
Lea A Voss – Republican
Note: The Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office says this list is not official since the Withdrawal Deadline is March 30 and the Objection Deadline is April 1.
