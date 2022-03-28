ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Scientist creates YEAST-FREE Pizza Dough

947wls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have a sensitivity to yeast which causes them to experience bloating, gas, pain, or more serious side effects. This...

www.947wls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ars Technica

Secret to keeping ice cream creamy (not crunchy) might be plant-based nanocrystals

We've all made the mistake of leaving a container of ice cream on the kitchen counter for a bit too long. Sure, you can refreeze the half-melted treat, but you may find that the texture is far more crunchy than delectably creamy afterward. The culprit is overly large ice crystals. Scientists at the University of Tennessee think they've found a plant-based additive to stop the formation of these crystals, and it's more effective and cheaper than the additives currently used by ice cream manufacturers. The researchers presented their work at this past week's meeting of the American Chemical Society in San Diego.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeast#Pizza Dough#Lab Equipment#Bloating#Food Drink#Physics Of Fluids
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: National bagel recall for undeclared allergens

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people. Bantam Bagels are sold nationwide and...
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on dark chocolate espresso

This brand is recalling their dark chocolate espresso. Undeclared peanut allergen leads company to recall their dark chocolate espresso. And you may have already purchased it. NATIONAL NAPPING DAY: Sleep expert from Thompson talks sleep habits during the day and night. Dark Chocolate Espresso Recall. Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. is...
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Sour Dough

Feast your eyes on Sour Dough's delectable treats:. Swiss pastry chef Gérard Dubois, a name you’ve probably heard of if you’ve been to bakery-cafe Passion, has opened a new artisan deli called Sour Dough in Wan Chai. The ground-floor pet-friendly venue has a bakery counter offering all sorts of bread, pastries and other baked goods made using one of three varieties of sourdough starters (rye, white, and dark rye) that are over 30 years old. They also have a selection of dessert jars and cakes, deli-style sandwiches, including a very flavourful Cubano and pastrami sauerkraut sandwich, hot plates of food including Mediterranean Hot Breakfast, and a rotating range of vegan-based salads to try. Plus, with several tables and chairs, some of which are by the semi-open windows, you can sit down and enjoy it all with a cup of coffee and watch Wan Chai walk by.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Ewww Alert: Your Kitchen Sponge Can Harbor More Kinds of Bacteria Than an Actual Petri Dish

Your kitchen sponge should be cleaner than the dirty dishes it comes in contact with, but if your sponge has been sitting in a puddle by your sink for several weeks, that may not be the case. It's no secret that old sponges are one of the germiest items we touch on a daily basis, and a new study revealed just how nasty they can get. As Smithsonian reports, sponges are capable of harboring more bacterial diversity than laboratory petri dishes.
SCIENCE
Mashed

Why You Shouldn't Just Cut The Mold Off Old Bread

Mold is an interesting — and confusing — part of what we eat. It makes most foods inedible but makes certain other foods taste so good. According to What's Cooking America, mold is formed by millions of tiny fungi organisms in the air that settle on surfaces of food. They grow there, forming fuzzy patches of white, grey, greenish-blue, or black mold that becomes larger as time passes.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy