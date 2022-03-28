ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Second person dies nearly 3 weeks after crash

By Caroline Bleakley
 17 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash on March 9 has claimed another life. A 74-year-old man has died from injuries he received in the crash.

The crash happened on a Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Katie Avenue and involved Hyundai Sonata and Chevrolet Cruz.

Connie Sheets, 74, a passenger in the Hyundai, was killed in the crash. The 74-year-old man who died was the driver. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to Metro police, 20-year-old Dillon Dewyer was driving a Chevrolet Cruz at a high rate of speed south on Jones when he struck the Hyundai traveling north which was making a left turn at the intersection of Katie.

The collision is still under investigation.

This is the 38th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.

donna
16h ago

These kind of accidents happen because there is no deterrent to driving drunk, under the influence and speeding. It’s time that these people see the inside of a jail, have to put up bail and until then, nothing changes

John Delibos
17h ago

It's for precisely this reason that I have always driven the biggest, heaviest passenger car available. When I graduated from Cornell in 1973, it was a new Chrysler Newport-Custom, followed by a new Cadillac Sedan deVille, followed by a new Lexus LS400, followed by a new Jaguar Van den Plas, followed by a new BMW 745Li, followed by a new BMW 750Li...no SUVS or trucks..don't like a vehicle you need a ladder to get in and out of. A couple of them were totaled, and in ever case I walked away without a scratch.

Pa Salieu
16h ago

people who like to speed are going to speed. But guess what? You dont have to be speeding to cause a tragic accident. What happened to the 20 year old?

