It's hard to figure out why Vegas wanted to get rid of him. In two games since he was traded to Anaheim only to have the exchange voided by the NHL because of his no-trade clause, Evgenii Dadonov now has 5 points, including a huge overtime winner on Saturday as the Golden Knights came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4. Vegas is struggling to stay in playoff position in the West, and these two points are big ones with little time left to go in the season. Vegas must be thanking their lucky stars right now that the trade didn't go through as planned.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO