Santa Rosa firefighters rescue man on roof of burning home

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 19 hours ago
Firefighters rescued a man stuck on the roof of a burning home in west Santa Rosa on Sunday night, officials said.

They also saved a cat and a bearded dragon from the two-story home in the 3000 block of Lois Krohn Drive.

The fire was reported at 7:38 p.m., according to a Santa Rosa Fire Department report.

The first firefighters to arrive saw black smoke pouring out of the front door and the second-story windows, officials said.

A young man was hanging on to a narrow, steep section of the roof overhanging the first floor. He had climbed down from a window on the second story to escape the heat and smoke, officials said.

Firefighters brought the man down on a ladder. He was not injured, officials said.

They then went in the house with hoses to make sure nobody was inside, finding only the two pets.

The cat, which had been overcome by smoke, was resuscitated by paramedics and taken to a veterinarian by its owners, officials said.

Nobody else was hurt.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the house and displaced the four adults who lived there, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. It was started accidentally, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Release Photo Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Do You Know This Man?

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch's Red Caboose Restaurant destroyed by fire

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A well-known restaurant in Antioch was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The fire broke out at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the Red Caboose Restaurant on 210 Fulton Shipyard, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "Well, I don’t even know what to say" said Judy...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
