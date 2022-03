In notes for a patch to Forza Horizon 5 due Tuesday, March 29, developer Playground Games revealed an overhaul to Horizon Open, the game’s competitive multiplayer mode. “Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay,” the patch notes read. This is notable because Forza Horizon 4 had a ranked multiplayer mode and associated progression system, but Playground chose to omit these features in Forza Horizon 5 due to concern they were making the game too competitive and unrewarding for players who just wanted to have fun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO