Kremlin blocks Zelensky interview with Russian journalists: report

Four prominent Russian journalists interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a news story — only to see the Kremlin block it from being broadcasted, according to a report.

Zelensky spoke via Zoom with Tikhon Dzyadko, Mikhail Zygar and other independent Russian journalists for some 90 minutes on Sunday.

According to an excerpt of the interview that was posted to Twitter by CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga, Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not expect the Ukrainian military to offer such stiff resistance to the invasion of his country.

Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine more than a month ago. Since then, the Russian army has been bogged down in the country after its initial advances stalled.

According to Golodryga, Zelensky described the dire situation in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has come under heavy Russian bombardment.

“ There city is under Russian blockade, civilians cannot leave, and the port is mined,” according to the Ukrainian leader.

“It’s a humanitarian disaster. No food, medicine or water can be brought in given the continuous bombardment…”

Zelensky in his first interview with Russian journalists: "I believe (Putin) was told that we (Ukrainians) are waiting for you with flowers and smiles, the situation is very bad, the current President (Zelensky) and party are not supported. I believe that 99.9%." https://t.co/kM3tXGgkk5

But the Russian news media were told by the government not to publish the interview, according to The New York Times .

Roskomnadzor, which is the Kremlin’s censorship arm, issued a directive to media outlets in the country to ignore the interview. It also said that it would investigate the journalists, most of whom are based outside of Russia, to “determine their responsibility.”

Vladimir Solovyov, one of the journalists who interviewed Zelensky, writes for a Moscow-based newspaper, Kommersant, though it is unclear if Solovyov was in Russia at the time he conducted the Zoom session with the Ukrainian leader.

Since launching an invasion of Ukraine a month ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed a harsh crackdown on media in his country.SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Since the start of the invasion, Putin’s government has imposed a virtual blackout on domestic media’s reporting of the war.

The Kremlin signed into law a censorship statute that threatens prison terms for reporters who disseminate what it calls “fake news” about the Russian military onslaught in Ukraine.

Most Western news outlets have either ceased reporting from the country or pulled their staff out.

Russia’s military has pounded Ukrainian cities and towns with aerial and artillery bombardments.Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As part of the information crackdown , Putin also moved to restrict his countrymen’s access to social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.

The bill, quickly rubber-stamped by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by Putin, imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war.