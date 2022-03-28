ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man arrested for DUI after crashing into Okaloosa County ambulance, injuring crew

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 17 hours ago

MILLIGAN — A 45-year-old Alabama man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly crashed into an Okaloosa County ambulance while intoxicated .

The crash happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Antioch Road near Milligan, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jeffery Williams was reportedly driving a small silver SUV when he crashed into the ambulance. The collision caused heavy front-end damage to the SUV and slight damage to the ambulance, the FHP reported.

Mayor rescued from crash: 'Our guardian angel': Fort Walton Beach mayor honors Milton man who rescued him from fiery crash

School bus crash: Man arrested, accused of DUI after crash involving Okaloosa County school bus. One student injured.

The driver of the ambulance, a 57-year-old Crestview woman, and a passenger, a 32-year-old Niceville woman, were taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview with minor injuries.

Williams was not injured and remained at the scene. FHP troopers determined Williams was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to the report.

He was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with DUI and careless driving. Williams was released from jail on Monday on a $500 bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News:

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

