Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick man was arrested for a DUI after he flipped his ATV

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 17 hours ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sunday, March 27th, at 7:15 p.m. Kennewick Police responded to a collision at W. Kennewick Ave. and S. Yelm St. after multiple 911 calls reported an ATV had rolled and a man was trapped inside, according to a KPD press release.

Police reported that the Kennewick Fire Department removed the 73-year-old driver from the ATV, who was the only occupant. He was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries but is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, according to KPD.

KPD said the Polaris RZR ATV that rolled was determined to be street legal.

Kennewick Police said the man was traveling Eastbound on Kennewick Ave. when he approached Yelm, struck a curb, flipped the ATV on the side, and slid several feet before stopping.

Police said they arrested the driver for Driving Under the Influence as he showed signs of impairment.

“The driver was not booked into the Benton County Jail due to the nature of his injuries; the male was ‘cited and released from police custody,” according to the KPD press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD’s non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the above case #22-12774 or submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.

Comments / 1

Francisca Alaniz
15h ago

What's wrong with this people driving while under the influence either alcohol or drugs stay home irresponsible people

Reply
3
