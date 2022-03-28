New London County's COVID new cases flat; Connecticut cases up 7.2%

New coronavirus cases increased 7.2% in Connecticut in the week ending Sunday as the state added 2,328 cases. The previous week had 2,171 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Connecticut ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5% from the week before, with 219,630 cases reported. With 1.07% of the country's population, Connecticut had 1.06% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New London County reported 174 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 180 cases and 10 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 54,414 cases and 648 deaths.

Windham County reported 56 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 38 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,552 cases and 298 deaths.

Within Connecticut, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Middlesex County with 79 cases per 100,000 per week; New Haven County with 76; and Fairfield County with 74. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Fairfield County, with 702 cases; New Haven County, with 647 cases; and Hartford County, with 456. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hartford, Fairfield and Middlesex counties.

Connecticut ranked 3rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 94.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Connecticut reported administering another 16,752 vaccine doses, including 4,187 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,930 vaccine doses, including 4,490 first doses. In all, Connecticut reported it has administered 7,377,585 total doses.

Across Connecticut, cases fell in four counties, with the best declines in Litchfield County, with 75 cases from 110 a week earlier; in New Haven County, with 647 cases from 671; and in New London County, with 174 cases from 180.

In Connecticut, 42 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 69 people were reported dead.

A total of 734,196 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,759 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,954,418 people have tested positive and 976,702 people have died.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 380

The week before that: 369

Four weeks ago: 527

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 39,713

The week before that: 41,915

Four weeks ago: 66,508

Hospitals in three states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in six states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 16 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

