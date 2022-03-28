ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ayanna Pressley apparently deletes tweet praising Will Smith at Oscars

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O4PP_0erzYhoa00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) apparently deleted a tweet in which she praised Will Smith for defending his wife when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith,” Pressley’s tweet said. “Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

“Women with baldies are for real men only. Boys need not apply,” she added alongside a photo of herself and her husband, Conan Harris.

On Sunday night, Smith slapped Rock , who was presenting an award at the show, after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, prompting Smith to walk on stage and hit the comedian, then yell “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!” when he returned to his seat.

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

A number of Twitter users criticized Pressley’s tweet for what they characterized as endorsing violence.

The Hill has reached out to Pressley’s office for comment.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she had alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Pressley has also been open about her struggles with the disease.

“In the fall, when I was getting my hair retwisted, is the first time that I was made aware that I had some patches,” the Massachusetts representative said in 2020 when she revealed her condition. “From there, it accelerated very quickly.”

“I’m very early in my alopecia journey. But I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today,” Pressley also said at the time.

“It’s about self-agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance. It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, what I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Oscars 2022: P Diddy offers to step in after Will Smith hits Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

P Diddy offered to help resolve the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the King Richard actor hit Rock at the Academy Awards.Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian during the live ceremony, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”. Rock had just made a joke about Smith’s wife, fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith, that appeared to reference her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her struggles with alopeacia.When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on-stage...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith’s unbelievable Oscars moment was straight out of Hollywood

Twenty years ago, Will Smith was up for an Oscar, partly because of his ability to know how to throw a punch.The movie was Ali, and Smith was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the boxing legend Muhammed Ali. Smith work hard for the part. Not only did he manage to deliver Ali’s celebrated way of speaking with wit with swagger, but the ring scenes looked convincing, as did the training regimen. But we all knew it was acting.Oscars 2022 – live: Will Smith cries during acceptance speech after hitting Chris Rock Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Independent

Oscars 2022 live: Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap divides internet

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer...
CELEBRITIES
WRIC - ABC 8News

Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs at pugnacious Oscars

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Real Men
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Little Black Dress At Her Engagement Party With Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan looked gorgeous in a little black dress for her engagement party. She had the biggest smile on her face as she celebrated with her fiance, Bader Shammas. Wedding bells are ringing for Lindsay Lohan. The 35-year-old actress celebrated her engagement to Bader Shammas on March 28 with an engagement party. Lindsay looked incredible in a black dress for the celebration.
CELEBRITIES
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy