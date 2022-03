In all likelihood, nothing Republicans or their allies in the right-wing media say about Ketanji Brown Jackson will keep her from becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s high court. Despite the Democrats’ difficulty getting other key agenda items through, they are almost certain to stick together to confirm Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick — and may even do so with a few GOP votes. But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from beginning a bad faith campaign against the nominee: They may not ultimately prevent her confirmation, but they could work to undermine her legitimacy — and to use her proceedings as a proxy battle against Biden and the Democrats ahead of this year’s midterms.

