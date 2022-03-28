ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judging by the Cover – 03/30/22 new releases

By Chris Coplan
aiptcomics
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Judgment Day Trailer

Ahead of the start of their Judgment Day crossover event (note the spelling!), pitting the X-Men against The Eternals, with The Avengers in the middle of it all, Marvel has debuted a trailer for the series that puts all the cards on the table. The series comes to us from writer Kieron Gillen, already the scribe of the ongoing Eternals comic and the new Immortal X-Men series, along with Inferno artist Valerio Schiti which will carry out across the summer in its own title and with tie-in issues throughout Eternals, Avengers, X-Men, and Immortal X-Men. The story kicks off in the Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 out this May with another prelude issue, A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1, arriving in June. Check out the trailer below!
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Box Office Success Of The Batman

Although Ben Affleck has held down the Batman mantle in the DC Extended Universe mantle since 2016, until this past weekend, DC Comics’ Caped Crusader hadn’t led a live-action solo movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. But now the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is here and it’s gotten off to a great start at the box office, making $128.5 million domestically over its first days of availability to the public. Now Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has commended The Batman on its successful first weekend.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release. As evidenced by DC's multiple developments of the Criminal Clown Prince of Gotham City throughout the years, DC is never far away from bringing any version of the Joker into the big screens. With Heath Ledger setting a gold standard for the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the clown villain now comes with heavy pressure from the audience. While Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan's Joker got praised by critics for bringing their unique version of the villain in the DC Universe, another Joker star remains hopeful in reprising his role as the Joker, and that is no other than Jared Leto.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Confirms a Spider-Man Exists in Morbius and Venom's Universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled fans of the Web-Headed Menace by utilizing all three live-action Spider-Men. Now everyone wants to know if all of them will return in upcoming projects. Morbius being one of them. In a new Q&A with Cinemablend on Twitter, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed that the film exists in Venom's universe and that there is a Spider-Man in that world.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Cult classic ‘Aztec Ace’ gets Dark Horse reprint July 20th

Dark Horse Comics has revealed the cult classic time-travel adventure Aztec Ace is getting a complete collection. Running 528 pages long, Doug Moench’s adventures are getting the hardcover treatment too. Available in comic shops July 20th and bookstores August 2nd. The fifteen issue run will be collected as well...
COMICS
