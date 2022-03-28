Emporia High girls soccer to open play in Titan Classic

Kansas Wesleyan Men's Tennis opened its Kansas Conference schedule on Friday with a 7-0 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan at The Pines Tennis Courts in Salina. KWU swept the doubles matches to win the doubles point. Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan) and Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville) beat Jose Catala and Jorge Catala Ortiz 6-3 at No. 1; Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (FR/Maize) beat Logan Reece and Clement Martin 6-2 at No. 2 and Luke Craft (FR/Manhattan) and Braeden Lewis (FR/Edmond, Okla.) beat Brenner McDougal and Adam Spencer 6-0 at No. 3.
