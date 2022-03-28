ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind advisory in effect in Antelope Valley, parts of L.A. County

By City News Service
 21 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A wind advisory is in effect in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County today, according to the National Weather Service.

South to southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in Lancaster and Palmdale in the Antelope Valley until 10 p.m. today. Isolated gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in the foothills.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, the National Weather Service says. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Blowing dust can reduce visibility at times.

The National Weather Service recommends using caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.

South winds from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph, are expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains until 10 p.m. today.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today in downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City.

Southeast winds from 15 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph, are expected.

