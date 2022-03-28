ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Legislature will debate bill that would ban all abortions

By Erin Bamer Omaha World-Herald
North Platte Telegraph
 17 hours ago

A bill that could ban all abortions in Nebraska will make its way to the full Legislature after senators voted 28-13 Friday to pull it out of committee. LB933 would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if the U.S. Constitution or...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

North Platte Telegraph

Planned Parenthood group covering Nebraska and Iowa gets $20 million gift

Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, has received $20 million from MacKenzie Scott, part of the $275 million the philanthropist and author is giving to Planned Parenthood and its 21 affiliates. The gift to Planned Parenthood North Central States, which also includes Minnesota, South Dakota and...
NEBRASKA STATE

