Economy

NATO involvement in Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger cyberattack against US healthcare industry

By Naomi Diaz
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe healthcare industry could become the target of Russian cyberattacks if NATO becomes involved in the war in Ukraine, Politico reported March 27. A direct attack on U.S. healthcare organizations is more likely if more countries...





