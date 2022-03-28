ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Good Day taste test: Sebring Soda Festival

fox13news.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fizziest festival of all is returning to downtown Sebring...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

The Best Ways to Reheat Pasta So It Still Tastes Good

There are few things worse than putting last night's pasta dinner (which you probably spent a fair amount of time making) in the microwave, only to be left with dry, clumpy pasta that isn't even thoroughly warmed. Let's be honest, no one really thinks hmm, this tastes just as good as it did last night when eating microwaved pasta.
FOOD & DRINKS
KEYT

Santa Barbara Burger Week taste test as $7 deal ends Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara burger week comes to a close Wednesday with a last chance to score on a $7 burger deal. The behind-the-scenes team from Your Local News Channel hit five of the 14 restaurants participating to do a little taste test. Participating restaurants are offering a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Cask-Finished Whiskey Is Like a Manhattan in a Bottle

Click here to read the full article. Let’s consider the Manhattan for a moment, one of the most elegant and simple whiskey cocktails. Just four basic ingredients are required—vermouth, bitters, whiskey (traditionally rye) and a maraschino cherry for garnish (preferably Luxardo instead of those bright-red, artificial ones). This drink is a classic for a reason. It offers equal parts sweet and spice, and a booze-forward character that makes it a good start or end to any evening. Over the past few years, there have been many attempts to translate this cocktail to the expanding ready-to-drink market, and the results have...
DRINKS
News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Blue Bell's Peachy Peach Ice Cream

On this Taste Test Tuesday, the 6 in the Morning team decided to try Blue Bell's new Peachy Peach Ice Cream. According to Blue Bell, the flavor is available for only a limited time. For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors Click Here.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Sebring#Festival#Food Drink#Fox 13
Westword

Taste Test: Chipotle Adds a New Chicken Option for the First Time Ever

Since opening its first eatery at 1644 East Evans Avenue in 1993, Chipotle has grown from a scrappy startup to full-on fast-casual domination. In the process, a lot has changed. For years, founder Steve Ells operated with some longtime rules — including not adding new menu items. But food safety problems that peaked in 2015 led to Ells leaving the CEO post in 2017. He was replaced by former Taco Bell exec Brian Niccol, who, among other changes, dared to add queso to the menu — a launch that went not-so-smoothly and led to the queso blanco redo of early 2020.
DENVER, CO
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDIO-TV

Small, sweet puppy looking for a home

Tonybob is a 6 year old pup looking for a loving home to call his own! He is nervous with new people and will need some time in his new home to get comfortable. Going slow and being gentle with him is what it's going to take to gain his trust and for him to show you how sweet he really is!
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Bradenton Herald

13 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food health violations

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for meat and seafood held at unsafe temperatures, sometimes overnight.
BRADENTON, FL
Laredo Morning Times

James Beard Foundation plans new Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival

San Antonio's annual Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will be the first statewide culinary festival to partner with the James Beard Foundation this fall. The James Beard foundation is known as the "Academy Awards" of the food world. The Culinaria event will feature foodie offerings from award-winning chefs from San Antonio, Texas, and across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NWI.com

TASTE TEST: D.A.'s Deli & Dining brings the corned beef

Chop suey was invented in America, not China. The jibarito comes from Chicago, not Puerto Rico. Gyros meat was first mass-produced in Chicago, not Greece. Italian Beef doesn't come from Italy. Similarly, Americans eat tons of corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But in Ireland, they typically...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy