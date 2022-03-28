ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What’s next for the former San Angelo Police Chief?

By Jeff Caldwell
 17 hours ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Timothy R. Vasquez, the former San Angelo Police Chief convicted of bribery last Thursday, is being held in the Terry County jail until his presentencing hearing on June 23, 2022. While he awaits sentencing, Vasquez must go through presentencing, a months-long process the court uses to help determine his punishment.

Former San Angelo Police Chief in U.S. Marshals custody after guilty verdict

Here’s what that process looks like:

Presentence Investigation

Presentence Report

Once a person enters a guilty plea or is convicted, the judge orders a probation officer to prepare a Presentence Report (PSR). According to the US Courts , this report is used to help determine the severity of the sentence.

To prepare the PSR, a probation officer will interview Vasquez to gather information about him, including his family history and community ties, his education background and employment history, his physical and mental health, and his willingness to take responsibility for his offenses.

The probation officer will also interview others who can provide information such as the prosecutor, law enforcement, and Vasquez’s family members and associates. Then the probation officer will review documents like indictments, trial transcripts, and investigative reports. This may even include Vasquez’s scholastic and financial records.

Timeline: Former San Angelo Police Chief Timothy Vasquez bribery conviction

Home Visit

If possible, the probation officer will conduct a home visit to meet Vasquez’s family at his residence. During the visit, the probation officer will interview Vasquez’s family members and assess living conditions at his home to determine whether it might be suitable for location monitoring should Vasquez be sentenced to house arrest.

Disclosure

US Judge James Wesley Hendrix ordered the PSR to be disclosed to the court, Vasquez, his attorney, and the prosecution by May 9, 2022. This will allow both the prosecution and defense to review the document and submit any objections that could affect sentencing guidelines.

After disclosure of the PSR, a back-and-forth process may take place between the defense, the prosecution, and the Probation Office that could affect sentencing. Most of this process involves deadlines set by the judge throughout the months of May and June.

  • May 9, 2022 – The Presentencing Report must be disclosed to the court, the defendant, defendant’s counsel, and the government’s attorney.
  • May 23, 2022 – Objections or adoptions of the PSR’s findings and conclusions must be submitted to the court.
  • May 31, 2022 – Opposing party must file responses to any objections made to the PSR.
  • June 6, 2022 – If any objections to the PSR have been made, the Probation Office must disclose any revisions or addendums made to the PSR.
  • June 9, 2022 – Any motions regarding departures or variances from sentencing advisory guidelines must be filed.
  • June 13, 2022 – Any objections to the Probation Offices changes to the PSR must be filed.
  • June 16, 2022 – Any responses to motions that affect sentencing advisory must be filed.
  • June 16, 2022 – Written materials, such as character letters and sentencing memoranda must be submitted to the court.

Sentencing

Sentencing date set for former San Angelo Police Chief

Following the presentencing process, Vasquez will attend his sentencing hearing on June 23, 2022. The judge will use all of the documents submitted over the course of the presentencing process to help him determine Vasquez’s sentence.

Vasquez faces a potential 70 years in federal prison — 10 years for one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and 20 years each for three counts of honest services mail fraud.

