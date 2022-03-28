ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Fayetteville High School

WVNews
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice joined...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

New stoplights coming to Kingwood

KINGWOOD — New stoplights should be going up on W.Va. 7 in Kingwood by early 2023. The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking bids on renovating the stoplights at the intersections of W.Va. 7 (Main Street) and Price Street, W.Va. 7 and Sigler Street, and W.Va. 7 and W.Va. 26. Bids must be submitted by April 12.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. March 27, 1917: Statesman Cyrus Roberts Vance was born in Clarksburg. In 1977, President Carter tapped Vance as his secretary of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia governor, first lady unveil statewide school therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice on Friday announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain, WV
Fayetteville, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

West Virginia remains at 12 COVID-19 cases caused by sub-variant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has not reported any additional COVID-19 cases caused by the BA.2 sub-variant, according to the agency’s director of communications. There remain 12 cases of COVID-19 caused by the so-called “stealth” sub-variant of the Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

March 29, 2022

Preston County Schools will be accepting bids on the following school’s gym floors:. Bruceton School, Central Preston Middle School, Preston High School, South Preston School, Terra Alta/East Preston School, and West Preston School. Scope of work should include sanding and refinishing, painted game lines, staining and painted school logo. Price should include four coat oil modified finished system. Bid must include generator rental for sanding equipment. Work should be done between June and August of 2022. WV contractor’s license and proof of insurance at time of bid. Contact Matthew Murray 1-304-698-1524 with any questions. Bid opening on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNews

Mike Walsh

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A two-time felon went on trial Monday in Harrison County on a …
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Brad Martin named Preston County's new school superintendent

KINGWOOD — Brad Martin will lead Preston County Schools as superintendent for the next three years. The Preston County Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to hire Martin. He replaces Superintendent Steve Wotring, who told the board in January that he will retire at the end of June. “I...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Fayetteville High School
WVNews

Lawmakers review 2022 legislative session

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a West Virginia Legislature follow-up breakfast Thursday at the Preston County Inn. Chamber Executive Director Kristy Ash and board of directors President Bo Burnside presented Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, and Delegate Terri Sypolt, R-Preston, with a wood plaque in the shape of Preston County in thanking them for their years of service in the Legislature.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police announce testing dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

County officials preparing for West Virginia's May 10 primary election

West Virginia’s May 10 primary election is set to begin as county election officials prepare for the start of absentee voting. For more than a century, the vast majority of West Virginia voters have participated by voting in person on Election Day and, in recent years, during the 10-day early voting period. For those who cannot vote in person at all, they can apply for and submit an absentee-by-mail ballot.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Farm Crawl has something for everyone

KINGWOOD — The 2022 Preston County Farm Crawl is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10. After a couple years of cutbacks due to COVID-19, the free tours to highlight Preston County’s agricultural vigor and variety are back in full force, with favorites from past years and some new stops. Plans are for about 14 locations to be included in the tour.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy