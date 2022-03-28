Fayetteville High School

Preston County Schools will be accepting bids on the following school’s gym floors:. Bruceton School, Central Preston Middle School, Preston High School, South Preston School, Terra Alta/East Preston School, and West Preston School. Scope of work should include sanding and refinishing, painted game lines, staining and painted school logo. Price should include four coat oil modified finished system. Bid must include generator rental for sanding equipment. Work should be done between June and August of 2022. WV contractor’s license and proof of insurance at time of bid. Contact Matthew Murray 1-304-698-1524 with any questions. Bid opening on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO