Valerie Ann Cannon, daughter of the late Odel Darrington and Willie Smith Darrington, was born April 27th, 1944 in Newnan, Georgia. She was married to the late Raymond Henry Cannon in June of 1959. Their union was blessed with three children, Felicia, Missy, and Anita. Valerie was preceded in death...

NEWNAN, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO