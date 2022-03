Minnesota has an unprecedented budget surplus, which gives us the perfect opportunity to make bold and necessary investments in childcare. Minnesota consistently ranks as one of the most expensive states for childcare. The reason is simple. We underfund childcare compared to other states, and not just by a little, but by a lot. In January, Gov. Tim Walz proposed using part of what is now a nearly $9.3 billion state surplus to make investments in childcare. These investments could transform how we do childcare in Minnesota and have huge benefits for children, families and all of us.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO