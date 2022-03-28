Tenet CEO's compensation jumps to $21M

Tenet’s effort to diversify its portfolio may support its growing topline projection. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is one of the most reputable healthcare companies in the world. It was founded in 1975 and is a Fortune 500 company. THC recently announced that it has abandoned its plan to spin off Conifer. As a result, the company avoided a temporary erosion of its topline, adjusted EBITDA, and the potential opportunity cost in the growing health revenue cycle management market. Currently, THC shows an outstanding growth in its operating and net margin, however, at the expense of mass layoff and the selling of its assets. THC's transformation to being more than a hospital company will bring value in the long-term horizon, however, it seems to be already priced in at today's price. Additionally, the declining admission rate due to COVID-19, which peaked in January this year, combined with declining human resources, facility count, and the uncertainty from its declining revenue from Conifer, makes this company an attractive short candidate.

