Tenet CEO's compensation jumps to $21M

Cover picture for the articleTenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, saw his total compensation more than double in 2021, according to a proxy statement filed by the Dallas-based company March 25. 1. Dr. Sutaria's base salary was $1.15 million in 2021, up from $1...

MarketWatch

Wells Fargo CEO Scharf earns $24.5 million

Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, +3.02% CEO Charles W. Scharf earned total 2021 compensation of $24.5 million, which includes $2.5 million in base salary, a $5.37 million cash bonus, $10.81 million in performance shares awards (PSAs) and $5.82 million in restricted share rights (RSR), according to the bank's proxy statement filed on Monday. In 2020, he earned $20.34 million including $2.5 million in base salary, $17.84 million in variable compensation, a $4.35 million cash bonus and $13.49 million in long-term equity. Scharf was paid $21.35 million in calendar year 2021, which does not include any 2021 pay awarded in 2022. The pay figure amounted to 290 times the estimated annual total compensation of the median Wells Fargo employee of $73,578. Shares of Wells Fargo fell 0.6% on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 0.9% by the S&P 500.
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive pay at CHS, Tenet and HCA: 8 things to know

Some top executives at major for-profit hospital operators saw their total compensation rise last year, while others saw total pay decline. Eight things to know about executive compensation at Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare:. CHS. 1. Tim Hingten received a base salary of $1.2 million in 2021,...
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has the Most Profits Per Employee

Companies with high profits and revenue per employee are presumed to be the most successful. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook, are such companies. These tech companies are among the largest in the United States, based on revenue, and they are among the youngest large companies. Several were founded in the past 25 […]
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
FOXBusiness

Stocks jump, Tesla talks stock split, FedEx CEO change

Coverage for this event has ended. FedEx CEO and founder Fred Smith will become Executive Chairman paving the way for Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, to be promoted to President and CEO. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Tesla electrifies select ETFs. Tesla is a big a chunk...
Stamford Advocate

AT&T CEO John Stankey’s Pay Jumps 18% to $24.8 Million for 2021

AT&T CEO John Stankey’s pay for 2021 rose 18% over the previous year to $24.8 million, per the company’s SEC filing Tuesday. His base salary for the year, his first full year as CEO, was $2.4 million, with a non-equity incentive plan compensation of $6.88 million. His stock awards totaled $13.42 million, with “other” compensation listed at $643,669.
Harvard Health

E&S Metrics and Executive Compensation

Eric Shostal is Senior Vice President of Research and Engagement, and Krishna Shah is Manager of Executive Compensation at Glass, Lewis & Co. This post is based on their Glass Lewis memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here), and The Perils and Questionable Promise of ESG-Based Compensation by Lucian Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).
New Haven Register

AMC Stock Jumps 7% Following CEO's Reveal of a Surprising Gold- and Silver-Mining Acquisition

The Kansas-headquartered theater giant has bought 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation and its 71,000 acre Nevada mine for $27.9 million. Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott invested an equal amount in the mining firm. Per AMC's statement, the mine boasts "some 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposits," and it is one of North America's largest development sites.
Seeking Alpha

Tenet: Better With Conifer, But Is Expensive At The Moment

Tenet’s effort to diversify its portfolio may support its growing topline projection. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is one of the most reputable healthcare companies in the world. It was founded in 1975 and is a Fortune 500 company. THC recently announced that it has abandoned its plan to spin off Conifer. As a result, the company avoided a temporary erosion of its topline, adjusted EBITDA, and the potential opportunity cost in the growing health revenue cycle management market. Currently, THC shows an outstanding growth in its operating and net margin, however, at the expense of mass layoff and the selling of its assets. THC's transformation to being more than a hospital company will bring value in the long-term horizon, however, it seems to be already priced in at today's price. Additionally, the declining admission rate due to COVID-19, which peaked in January this year, combined with declining human resources, facility count, and the uncertainty from its declining revenue from Conifer, makes this company an attractive short candidate.
beckershospitalreview.com

Private equity firms agree to buy stake in Ensemble Health

Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus have agreed to buy a significant stake in the health system revenue cycle management company Ensemble Health. Cincinnati-based Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes, the billing process and customer service, according to a March 28 news release from the company.
MarketWatch

Bausch to reduce debt by another $200 million by repaying senior loans on March 31

Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, -1.05% said Tuesday it will reduce its debt by $200 million by paying down senior loans on March 31 using cash generated from operations. The company, formerly called Valeant, had $22.7 billion of debt as of December 31, according to FactSet data. It has been working steadily to reduce debt taken on in a wave of acquisition under former leadership. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 26% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Deadline

TV Ratings Giant Nielsen Sold To Private Equity Group In $16BN Deal

Click here to read the full article. TV ratings giant Nielsen is to be acquired by private equity consortium Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners in a deal valued at around $16BN. The Nielsen Board of Directors voted unanimously to support the acquisition proposal, which represents a 10% premium over the Consortium’s previous proposal and a 60% premium over Nielsen’s unaffected stock price. The Board said it reached the determination following a comprehensive review of the proposal, with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors. “After a thorough assessment, the Board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for...
Seekingalpha.com

Luna Innovations divests Luna Labs division for ~$21M

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has divested its Luna Labs division in a transaction valued at ~$21M. With this divestiture, Luna becomes a pure-play fiber optic-based technology company. Luna Labs, meanwhile, will become a separate, private company, led by CEO James Garrett. The investment was led by the executive management team at...
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's Optum confirms deal to buy LHC Group in a deal valuing LHC at more than $5.5 billion

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s UNH, +0.03% Optum Health confirmed a deal to buy post-acute healthcare services company LHC Group. in a deal that values LHC Group at more than $5.5 billion. The deal was originally reported by the Wall Street Journal. LHC's stock was up 5% premarket prior to a trading halt for news, while UnitedHealth shares were little changed. Under terms of the deal, Optum will pay about $170 for each LHC share outstanding, an 8.1% premium to Monday's closing price of $157.23. With 31.7 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 21, the per-share bid LHC implies a market capitalization of $5.56 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the report said. "LHC Group's sophisticated care coordination capabilities and its warm, human touch is so important for home care, and will greatly enhance the reach of Optum's value-based capabilities along the full continuum of care, including primary care, home and community care, virtual care, behavioral health and ambulatory surgery," said Optum Chief Executive Wyatt Decker. LHC shares have run up 14.6% in 2022 through Monday, while UnitedHealth's stock has gained 2.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
