Morning Source – Franklin Resident Appears on American Idol

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO