Lions will be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’

By John Maakaron
Morning Sun
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has made it’s decision regarding which NFL team will be featured in their next edition of “Hard Knocks”. It was announced on Monday morning that the Detroit Lions will be featured in the latest edition of the popular HBO series. “We are excited about the...

Morning Sun

Detroit will host 2024 NFL Draft

It was officially announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft, beating out Green Bay and Washington, who were also in the running. The Lions organization has worked diligently to secure the NFL draft in Detroit. Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp serves on the NFL’s Super Bowl and Major Events...
